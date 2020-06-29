Citing CARICOM report, CIOG urges GECOM to declare winner

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) today called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to fulfill its constitutionally mandated duty and declare the winner of the 2020 election as soon as the Caribbean Court of Justice has made its ruling on a case to be heard on Wednesday.

“Guyanese citizens have demonstrated admirable restraint and patience while the election process and its results have been subjected to many stages of overview and review prior to verification.

“After intense scrutiny, the CARICOM Observer Team declared that they were of the `unshakeable belief that the people of Guyana expressed their will at the ballot box on March 2.”

The CIOG, under the name of its President, Shahabudeen Ahmad, said that to the great credit of the Nation, all international and CARICOM observers have vouched that Guyana’s 2020 election process was free, fair, and credible.

“The Guyanese people should be proud of this accomplishment, for when democracy wins, everyone wins”, the CIOG said.

It added: “Now it is time to honour and respect the will of the people as expressed by the majority of the electorate at the polls. It is time to move forward and work unitedly for the well-being and success of the entire Nation”.

The CIOG also called on the Guyana Police Force to uphold the rule of law in a responsible manner while monitoring and addressing any inflammatory actions in order to serve and protect all Guyanese citizens.