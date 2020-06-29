UN Resident Coordinator says `credible end’ to elections urgently needed

UN Resident Coordinator here, Mikiko Tanaka said recently a credible end to the elections here is urgent for an elected government and parliament to cater for the needs of the people.

In a tweet on June 23rd, Tanaka said: “Thanks to the essential service providers in #Guyana, under more pressure as #COVID19 cases surge. A credible end to the elections is urgent for the elected government and parliament to fully attend to their wellbeing and resource needs to serve the people.”

Tanaka’s tweet had come in response to a message from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing gratitude to healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines.

On June 23rd Tanaka also commented on domestic violence here.

“Violence in homes and from intimate partners has to stop. Horrific cases of women dying at the hands of close ones continue here in #Guyana too”.