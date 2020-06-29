Twenty-eight homeless after fatal Cummings Lodge apartment fire

The Cummings Lodge fire that claimed the lives of a family of three on Saturday also left 28 persons homeless.

The bodies of Dawall Ifill, 14, his mother Beverly Miller, 40, and his step-father Martin Lewis, 46, were discovered after firefighters were finally able to put out the blaze at the apartment complex at Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge. Miller was said to have been a janitor at the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal while Lewis worked in the interior.

A suspect is in custody after tenants reported that the fire was deliberately set.