Dear Editor,

I think some Guyanese are confusing the Black Empowerment Movement with a blatant power grab by the PNC-led APNU+AFC.

Stopping this power grab is not about stopping Black Empowerment. It is not about Bharrat Jagdeo vs David Granger. It is not about the PPP/C vs APNU+AFC.

It is about stopping those who seek to subvert the will of the Guyanese people. It is about protecting Democracy and Freedom.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori