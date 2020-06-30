Clifton Settlement poultry farmer charged over gun, ammo

A Clifton Settlement, Corentyne poultry farmer was yesterday charged with being in possession of a firearm, ammunition and spent shells. He appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Charan Guman, also known as `Suresh’, 60, a poultry farmer of Lot 195 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh and was read the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

He is accused of having in his possession one .38 revolver, two live .38 rounds and four. 38 spent shells.

Guman pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted $200,000 on each charge.

He was also ordered to lodge his passport.

He will return to court on August 17 for report.