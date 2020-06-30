‘Lola Doll’ completes compensation to fellow make-up artist over assault

Lolita Callendar, also known as ‘Lola Doll,’ who was found guilty of assaulting fellow make-up artist Onika Pompey, has completed payments for the damage she caused.

Callendar, 27, stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty in a city court on June 17th and made her final payment.

Following a trial, Callendar was found guilty last December of assaulting and inflicting bodily harm on Pompey at Leopold Street. The two women agreed on $800,000 compensation, which Callendar began paying in installments of $200,000 in February.