Untruthful imputations of corruption were made against the ERC Chair

Dear Editor,

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), undeniably supports an articulate and free press which contributes to the good tenets of a democratic nation. It embraces the right to criticise persons in public office; however, that freedom of expression is not an unfettered right. It should not be exercised with a level of disparagement which exceeds criticising the conduct of those in public office and amounts to statements grounded in absolute falsehoods.

The Commission takes umbrage at individuals making libellous statements in their personal bid to generate confusion in the interplay of politics and against the goodwill of the Commission. Mr. Lenox Shuman on 25 June, 2020 during a live Facebook stream of the Kaieteur Radio show made damning imputations of corruption against the Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission and by extension, the Commission in its entirety.

His utterances have been reposted via social media numerous times and have exposed the ERC to hatred, contempt and ridicule. Such an attack against the Commission is defamatory in nature.

Any reasonable person hearing the words uttered by Shuman would come to the conclusion that his proclamations have brought the integrity of the Commission into disrepute.

The statements directed towards the Commis-sion are not only an untruth but it is the type of sensationalism which, during this tense election period has had damaging repercussions against the execution of the constitutional mandate of the Commission.

The Commission assures the public that it takes pride in operating in the interest of what is just and fair and it is a reflection of safeguarding the concerns of all Guyanese. Its standard operational procedures exemplify impartiality and transparency.

The Investigative sub-committee of the Commission embodies a mixed panel of professionals representing diversity of race, religion, gender, age and even political affiliation. Decisions made on behalf of the Commission are done collectively by the members of this panel and are not at the discretion of the Chairman of the Commission. Any unwarranted attack against the functions of the Commission is viewed as an attack against the restoration of peace and stability for our people.

Yours faithfully,

Shiv Nandalall

Public Relations Officer

Ethnic Relations Commission