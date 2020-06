Slim to none! —AAG unlikely to host SA U23 c/ships come September

Slim to none.

Those are the chances of Guyana hosting the South American U-23 Championships scheduled for September 26-27.

“The prospects are not that good,” said Aubrey Hutson, President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) yesterday.

Hutson pointed out that owing to the “economic and political climate in Guyana”, the event will more than likely be postponed or cancelled all together even with the ongoing relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.