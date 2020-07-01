City council decision in 2017 for 10% hike in property taxes has only now been gazetted -following oversight by officers

The recently gazetted order of a 10 % increase in property taxes by the George-town Mayor and City Council (M&CC) was a decision of the previous council, says Mayor Ubraj Narine adding that the administrative arm of the then council failed to have it processed.

An Official Gazette Order published on June 27, it stated that “The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is hereby informing members of the Public that Property Taxes for residential and commercial have increased by 10% with effect from 1st January 2017. Being: Residential – 44% Commercial – 275%.”

Narine yesterday told Stabroek News that while this decision was implemented since 2017. The previous Town Clerks, Sharon Harry-Munroe and Royston King, failed to have the decision gazetted. He noted it was when he assumed office in 2019, that he followed up on the decision and requested that it be gazetted. The mayor stated that he recently had to remind the administration to gazette the order and as a result it was done over the weekend.