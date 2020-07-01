Page One Comment

During a broadcast on Monday on Benschop Radio, President Granger brazenly adopted the Chief Election Officer’s fraudulent jettisoning of 25% of the votes cast on March 2nd. By that singular act, Mr Granger has associated himself with those who have attempted to rig these elections and are continuing with their efforts to the detriment of the Nation. Instead of accepting that he and his coalition have been clearly defeated at the March 2nd elections and must prepare to leave office, Mr Granger is intent on using every artifice available and to go back on his own words to hold onto power no matter the cost to the Nation. He and the plotters will not succeed.

Once the Caribbean Court of Justice disposes of today’s case, the way will be clear for the GECOM Chair, Justice Singh to deliver the tally of the recount as the final certified result along with the apportioning of seats in the National Assembly. This must be done as swiftly as possible and the new President sworn in.