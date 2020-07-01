Holder benefiting from senior fast bowlers

Up-and-coming West Indies paceman, Chemar Holder, is enjoying the comfort of having experienced fast bowlers at his disposal ahead of a potential Test debut.

Holder, 22 could possibly make his debut in the longest format against England in the three-Test series beginning next Wednesday. Ahead of the series, Holder engaged the media via a virtual press conference yesterday to give an insight of his exposure at this level.

According to the Barbadian speedster, who represented the West Indies at the Under-19 level and on a handful of A-team tours, “It’s actually a big transition coming from youth cricket coming up but I had a few experience for senior level like A team and President’s XI from when I was younger like 17-18 [years] and I’ve also gotten a lot of information and guidance from Kemar Roach coming up playing for my franchise team back home Barbados [Pride], so I know if anything happens during these Test matches that I could easily go to Shannon [Gabriel] or Kemar or Jason [Holder] and they will assist me with anything I need.”

Holder explained that it was pleasing to have that calibre of fast bowlers who have taken him under their proverbial wing.

“It’s great to know anything I want to know I could ask them and they would give me the information also I would learn a few things like firstly how hard Test cricket is, you got to stay strong in terms of your mind and keep putting in the effort,” he said.

On the heels of what could be a Test debut, the 2016 Under-19 World Cup winner admitted playing Test cricket means a lot.

“It means a lot to me because coming up as a youngster it is something I always wanted to do and being here right now a couple years later, I still can’t believe that it is happening right now.”

Heading into the series, Holder comes with experience in English conditions.

“I seem to adapt to them especially the cold weather so it is just staying focussed and doing what I have to do leading up to the first game.”

Holder has justified his well talked about talent, coming through the Regional first-class season and ending as the most successful fast bowler with 36 wickets under his belt but suggested there is still work to be done despite his confidence brimming.

The Pride pacer stated, “I have a lot of confidence coming off of the Regional four-day just gone but I also have to be mindful that it is a whole different condition I’m going to be playing in so I have been doing a lot of homework and preparation in the nets ahead of the first Test.”

Holder added that he was not looking to disappoint the predictions of some of the coaches who labeled him among the future of West Indies fast bowlers.

“For them to label us as the future fast bowlers that means they really see something in us so I feel good to know the coaches are looking at me and the others to say that this is the future coming forward,” he said.

“I know my ability and what I can do so going out there when given the opportunity I’m just going to stay focused and do what I have to. I wouldn’t put a lot of pressure on myself going into whatever game I play,” he ended.