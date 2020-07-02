GABF to participate in FIBA U17 Skills Challenge

Following the cancellation of the 2020 U17 Basketball World Cup by the world governing body due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), has confirmed their participation in the International Federation of Association Basketball (FIBA) ‘FIBA U17 Skills Challenges.

This was confirmed by veteran administrator Patrick Haynes, Secretary of the Central America and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA) during an official release.

According to Haynes, who also holds the portfolio of FIBA 3×3 Commission Member, “After the FIBA Executive Committee’s decision that the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2020 cannot be held this year, it has been decided to offer an opportunity to the players of this age category to gather with their national team, to train and compete without the need for international travel.