Starr’s strategic business ties have staved off COVID-19 PC price hikes locally – CEO

Against the backdrop of loss of markets and general economic downturn confronting various sectors of the global economy, information technology industry specialists are reporting a strong link between the advent of COVID-19 and a significant increase in the global demand for personal computers (PCs).
With companies worldwide having moved to implement work-from-home operations as a social distancing option there has reportedly, been a sudden sharp spike in the demand for laptops. Vaguely defined “supply issues” have allegedly resulted in a shortage in the market as retailers say that with homes now being reconfigured to create new, safer, work spaces, large laptop orders are far outstripping supply.