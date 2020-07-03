Business

Starr’s strategic business ties have staved off COVID-19 PC price hikes locally – CEO

Starr Computers Brickdam showroom
Starr Computers Brickdam showroom
By

Against the backdrop of loss of markets and general economic downturn confronting various sectors of the global economy, information technology industry specialists are reporting a strong link between the advent of COVID-19 and a significant increase in the global demand for personal computers (PCs).

With companies worldwide having moved to implement work-from-home operations as a social distancing option there has reportedly, been a sudden sharp spike in the demand for laptops. Vaguely defined “supply issues” have allegedly resulted in a shortage in the market as retailers say that with homes now being reconfigured to create new, safer, work spaces, large laptop orders are far outstripping supply.