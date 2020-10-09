Starr Computers moves to reduce COVID-19-driven PC, laptop scarcity

Against the backdrop of what is now a global crisis in the availability of desktop and laptop computers to meet the continually skyrocketing demand by the education sector, Chief Executive Officer of Starr Computers, one of the country’s leading distributors of communication equipment, has told the Stabroek Business that the company has joined forces with the California-headquartered technology company Intel Corporation to produce its “affordable” Starr essential PC System for low-income families in Guyana.

The initiative which was launched last Monday is designed to help forestall what could worsen an already precarious situation in the country’s education sector if the requisite equipment to enable the transition to a virtual teaching/learning regime continues to be in short supply, Mohan told Stabroek Business on Wednesday.