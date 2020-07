Brazilian miner dies after crushed by rock in Region 7 mine

A Brazilian miner died on Tuesday after a 200-pound-plus rock crushed him to death while he was working at Puruni Mines in Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Jose Cicero Ferreira Pereira also known as ‘Garapal’, 55, a maintenance worker employed with Hard Rock Mining Company, Puruni Mines.

An autopsy gave his cause of death as crush injuries to the head.