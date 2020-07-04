Mabaruma proposing lockdown to avert spread of COVID-19

To ensure that an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) does not occur in Mabaruma, the Mayor and Town Council will be recommending that travel be restricted to and from the town considering that the locality already has three active cases and the isolation facility that was built can only accommodate a limited number of persons.

The Town Council is expected to make this recommendation to the Regional COVID-19 Task force early next week.

To date, the town has recorded four cases of COVID-19, inclusive of one recovery. The two newest cases were recorded on Thursday. The two new patients are brothers of the teacher who had tested positive for the disease after returning to the town from Santa Rosa. Several residents of the town are currently awaiting their results.