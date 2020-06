Up to Friday, 15 new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were confirmed in Region One, where the total number of active cases has risen to 60.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley confirmed the alarming rise in the numbers of cases when contacted by Sunday Stabroek yesterday.

On Friday, the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud had announced that 15 additional cases had been confirmed. Ashley said all 15 cases originated from Region one.