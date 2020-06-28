Three-year-old among Bartica’s four new COVID-19 cases -health officer, mayor in appeals for precautions to be taken seriously

Four persons, including a three-year-old child, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bartica as cases in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region continue to rise.

The four persons are relatives of Bartica’s first known novel coronavirus disease patient, who tested positive for the respiratory disease last Wednesday. The patient, who was displaying critical symptoms of the disease, was transferred to an isolation facility in Georgetown on the same date, while samples were taken from ten persons who had close contact with the patient.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Edward Sagala announced yesterday that the results of nine of the ten persons had returned and four were positive. The tenth person is still awaiting their results. “All of the contacts are from Bartica and are now in institutional isolation for 14 days, as is mandated by the COVID-19 guidelines, then they will be retested,” Sagala noted.