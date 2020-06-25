Bartica records first case of COVID-19

A male resident of Bartica, Region Seven, yesterday tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was subsequently transferred to an isolation facility in Georgetown as he was displaying symptoms of the respiratory ailment.

This is according to a statement from the Regional Health Officer Dr Edward Sagala. “A resident of Bartica tested positive for COVID-19 and, given the fact that unlike cases in the past, the individual is showing signs and symptoms of the disease, [he] was immediately transferred to an isolation facility in Georgetown for further management and care,” the statement said.

It was further revealed that the patient had recently travelled to Oku, which is located in the Mazaruni mining area. Ten persons who had contact with the patient were tested yesterday and are currently a

“We continue to remind the Bartica community again that COVID-19 is a real danger and has not disappeared and will not do so soon. This disease spreads like wildfire and it kills. As such, we remind everyone to continue to seriously observe all the advisories including hand-washing, wearing of masks, social distancing and observing the curfew,” the statement said.