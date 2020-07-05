Ejected student never told he wouldn’t be allowed to sit Grade Six exam

The family of the 10-year-old boy who was told he had to leave the examination room in Santa Rosa, in the Moruca sub-district of Region One, where he was preparing to write the National Grade Six Assessment, was never told that he was not going to be allowed to sit the exams.

On Wednesday afternoon, this newspaper was informed that a student in Santa Rosa was prohibited from sitting the National Grade Six Assessment examination. While the reason was unclear, the family related that it could have been because the child’s parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being kept at one of the COVID-19 isolation facilities in Santa Rosa.

However, it must be noted that the family has said that the health officials in the region did not advise that the family be quarantined, although they took it upon themselves to do so.