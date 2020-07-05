Onsite COVID-19 measures required for restart of public works

With public sector construction now once again allowed, works are to recommence with the implementation of safety measures and policies onsite to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to Chief Works Officer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Geoffrey Vaughn.

With some exceptions, public sector construction had been halted due to the implementation of emergency measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, Guyana on Friday entered the second stage of a planned rollback of the measures and provision has been made for the restart of public works.

Asked when major construction works, such as the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue Expansion Project will recommence, Vaughn said that no schedule has been set. He explained that companies and contractors will have to implement safety measures before being granted any approval to begin work again.