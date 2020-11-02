BCB seeking permission to restart cricket season 

A day after lauding the government for its bold decision to allow the restart of sport events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilbert Foster-led Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is the first county board to signal its intentions to restart the season.

The government’s new COVID – 19 measures allow for sport events to be organised once approval is sought and granted by the Ministry of Health.

“President Hilbert Foster [on Saturday] spoke to the Head of the Region Six COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Vishalya Sharma,” the board’s Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu stated in a press release.

“A letter from the BCB would be submitted shortly to Dr. Sharma seeking the government’s permission and the regulations under which we have to play. No new tournament would be started for the rest or the year. Hopefully, we would hit the ground running in 2021,” The release advised that the board’s foremost objective is to complete a number of stalled tournaments once permission is granted,” the release added.

The release also identified the competitions to be completed.

“The following tournaments have to be completed after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Banks Beer Two days- Semi-finals; NBS 40 overs tournament- Quarterfinals, Premium Asphalt/TR Construction-Semi-finals/Finals, Mike Pharmacy- Under 15 (Finals), Lewison General Store Under 15 (Semifinal + final), Elizabeth Styles Under 21 (Finals), Lets Bet Sports 20/20 Overall finals,” the release noted.

Foster was among the first few sport administrators to comment on the new COVID –19 measures. “I am sure that all cricket clubs and cricketers are excited about the government’s decision to allow the restart of sporting activities subjected to the approval of the Minister of Health. We must remember that the COVID-19 virus is still a major problem in Guyana and our daily cases are still very high,” Foster had noted.

He assured that once events resume in Berbice, all safety measures will be designed and enforced.

The measures, which were published in the Official Gazette on Friday last, took effect on November 1, 2020, and will remain in place until November 30, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health options.

All sports activities in Guyana came to a halt in early March after the country recorded its first case and death of COVID-19. The gyms and all sporting facilities remained closed since and the COVID-19 cases have now skyrocketed to over 4,000 in seven months with nearly 130 deaths.