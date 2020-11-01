Foster welcomes govt’s move to allow sport events

President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster has welcomed the government’s decision to allow the restart of sport events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but cautioned that the virus is still very much a serious area of concern.

Foster made the comments following the government’s announcement of the new COVID – 19 measures which allow for sport events to be organised once approval is sought and granted by the Ministry of Health.

“I am sure that all cricket clubs and cricketers are excited about the government’s decision to allow the restart of sporting activities subject to the approval of the Minister of Health. We must remember that the COVID-19 virus is still a major problem in Guyana and our daily cases are still very high,” Foster said via a press release.