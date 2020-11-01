Sunrisers keep playoffs hopes alive

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept their playoff hopes alive after they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets in Match 52 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah yesterday.

Needing 121 runs to win, SRH lost David Warner in the second over. Manish Pandey, though, counterattacked, hitting a six and a four in the next over and Wriddhiman Saha hit his first four of the match in the fourth over as SRH moved past 30.

The Manish-Saha pair added 28 runs in the next two overs as SRH posted 58/1 in the powerplay.