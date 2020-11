Bradshaw gives WI “underdogs” tag for NZ tour -Happy with Bravo, Hetmyer’s return

Former West Indies seamer, Ian Bradshaw, believes the West Indies will enter their series against New Zealand as the underdogs but said that he is happy to see Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer returning to boost the batting.

The eighth-ranked Maroon boys will battle second-placed New Zealand in two Tests.

The two sides will also clash in three T20Is.