Wong to return to Guyana following stint in Germany —says experience has been fulfilling

Twenty-year-old former national junior table tennis player Miguel Wong is keen to bring the curtain down on his training stint in Germany which was prolonged due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Wong departed Guyana in September 2019 to fortify his development during a three-month training camp in Berlin, Germany, and was due to return in December the said year.

However, scouts laid eyes on his craft and the young man was given the opportunity to stay on to further realise his dreams.