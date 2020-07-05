Lethem woman, 25, is 15th COVID-19 fatality

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed Guyana’s 15th COVID-19 related death, according to the Department of Public Information’s (DPI) Facebook page.

Donna Greaves, a 25-year-old female of Lethem passed away this morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, according to DPI. She was admitted to the ICU on July 1.

In a video post on Facebook, Greaves’ widower, Franklin Greaves said that Donna had been transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment of other ailments. He believes that she was infected with COVID-19 at the GHPC as she had tested negative for the virus while in Lethem and before being transported to Georgetown.