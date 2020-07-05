Dear Editor,

Each year, the United States celebrates its national Independence Day on July 4. I hope you will give me an opportunity to share with the American people my gratitude for letting me (a refugee) live in the United States of America.

Editor, without a doubt, moving to America literally saved my life. Before leaving Albouystown, my life was on a downward spiral. I was heading to prison, a mental institution or to an early grave.

My life was heading down the wrong road: drugs, alcohol and crime. By moving to America, my life took a different trajectory for the better. Having discovered in America that I have a learning disability, I was able to overcome it.

Going back to school to get my high school diploma was my first challenge. Attending the university was my next obstacle to overcome. Next it was the United States Army Basics Training School. Having successfully overcoming get these hurdles, my greatest hurdle was yet to be overcome, service to America. This I was able to accomplish by deploying three times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Editor, as America celebrates its 244th Independence, I just wanted to let Americans know how much I love America and how grateful I am for giving me an opportunity for a good life.

God bless the United States of America!

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz