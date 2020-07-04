Public education campaigns on the coronavirus need to be stepped up throughout the country

Dear Editor,

There has been a disturbing and alarming rise in the number of persons affected by the deadly COVID-19 virus in Guyana. We have a small populace and the record of a range of 5-21 cases each day is frightening.

This is especially so since official numbers underestimate the spread and extent of the coronavirus throughout the population of Guyana.

Sadly, a recent report included a three-year old child from Bartica being affected by the virus. The current number of cases among those tested is 250 persons which number increases each day. There have been 14 deaths, two of which occurred within a space of four days.

There is no adherence to the measures being stipulated by the public health officials in Guyana that persons avoid gatherings and socializing. Each day there are persons socializing without masks and without any distancing, the reasons for the surges in the United States.

Persons are carrying on activities as if there were no deadly virus lurking around. It is shocking! Many persons have misguided and ill-informed views about how the virus is spread and seem not to recognize their own potential to contract and infect others who may suffer greatly as a result. Their calculations of risk are flawed and they risk putting themselves, their loved ones and our entire nation in harm’s way.

In the rural areas, there is a lack of knowledge by persons about this deadly virus. However, it seems even those whom one would expect to be aware, are adopting a cavalier attitude towards it. At the highest court in the land, the Court of Appeal, lawyers remained seated closely next to each other and are mask-less. The Court ought to have had a rule debarring such persons from entry since they remain unconcerned about the effect of this virus. Public education campaigns on the coronavirus need to be stepped up throughout the country.

The Chief Medical Officer recently flagged the reckless behaviour, especially from young people socializing on the seawall and at other venues, and urged Guyanese across the board to act in a personally and socially responsible manner.

However, it is clear that the appeals by officials are not working so there has to be a mandatory imposition of rules. Every citizen of Guyana should be required to wear a mask to avoid infecting themselves and others.

In Florida there are over 10,000 cases as of today and, in Texas and Arizona, hospitals and ICU capacity is strained as there is a dramatic surge in numbers since persons have relaxed the precautionary measures.

What of Guyana? We don’t have the resources to deal with a full-blown pandemic here. In Guyana’s under-resourced health sector, our health care workers who put their lives on the line every day should not be dealing with cases of persons who have willfully and ignorantly put themselves in harm’s way. Our neighbour, Brazil, is the second highest in the number of deaths and cases after the United States. Yet persons are being allowed entry to Guyana from Brazil, one of the possible reasons for the increased cases in the outlying regions!

The hurried recall of the proposed reopening of the airports on July 1 is an indication that there is some recognition of the need to take steps to curb this. The European Union has issued a ban on American tourists entering Europe.

We too should be implementing measures to protect our country.

In all of the countries which have now been declared COVID free, there has been responsible governance at the helm which sadly is lacking in Guyana with the current political debacle. It is up to us as a people and a nation to take

preventative steps.

I urge all Guyanese to stay at home if you can and avoid social gatherings. It is a sacrifice which we must make to protect us all and especially to protect the most vulnerable in our society. There are other ways in which we can remain socially connected to each other for the time. For those who cannot remain at home, please wear masks and physically distance from others. Everyone should practice good hygiene by frequently washing hands.

Our future is grim. A lockdown of the country may have to be the next step.

Yours faithfully,

Prabha Persaud-Kissoon.