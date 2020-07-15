Eight new Covid cases recorded in Regions 2, 4, 7, 9

Eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were yesterday recorded in Regions Two, Four, Seven, and Nine, as cases continue to spike throughout the country.

Though no live update for Guyana’s COVID-19 situation was provided by the Public Health Ministry, through the COVID-19 dashboard posted on their Facebook Page, it was disclosed that eight new cases were recorded following another round of testing.

Forty-nine new tests were done which increases the total number of persons tested for the virus to 3,379. There are now 135 active cases which are in institutional isolation while 5 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit. Twenty persons are in institutional quarantine while 156 persons have so far recovered from the virus.