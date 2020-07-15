COVID-19 Task Force moving ahead with reopening plan

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) is moving ahead with the phased reopening of the country and is likely to see public servants returning to work, Director of Operations at its Secretariat Mark Archer has said.

The third phase of the reopening is scheduled for July 17 to July 30.

Archer told this newspaper on Monday that there has been no changes in the planned reopening but noted that the public health authorities are conducting an assessment. He noted that recommendations from that assessment, which will be provided to the NCTF on Wednesday, could result in changes.