The torment could soon be over

President Granger’s undertaking to accept the declaration of the election results by GECOM leaves Guyana with the hopeful expectation that the election ‘torment’ will soon be over. The request made by the Chair of GECOM to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) on June 16 to deliver a report under section 96 of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) based on the recount results, indicates that the Chair is also ready, and most likely anxious, for GECOM to make the declaration. The decision in the case before the CCJ (Jagdeo and Ali v David and others) will have an impact on the issue of the declaration.