COVID-19 relief programme attracts 12,000 applications -vouchers between $25,000 and $32,000 being provided for those eligible

There have been 12,000 applications for COVID-19 relief assistance and those who are approved will receive vouchers for between $25,000 and $32,000.

The Ministry of Finance is footing the bill to support government’s aid programme as the country navigates the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Director of Operations of the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat, Mark Archer said.

Archer, made the disclosure while responding to a question from Stabroek News on the source of funding for the programme. Archer was speaking at a virtual press conference on Saturday morning.