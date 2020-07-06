Guyana News

COVID-19 relief programme attracts 12,000 applications

-vouchers between $25,000 and $32,000 being provided for those eligible

Staff at the Survival Supermarket assisting with checking and packing the trolleys for the beneficiaries. (DPI Photo)
Staff at the Survival Supermarket assisting with checking and packing the trolleys for the beneficiaries. (DPI Photo)
By

There have been 12,000 applications for COVID-19 relief assistance and those who are approved will receive vouchers for between $25,000 and $32,000.

The Ministry of Finance is footing the bill to support government’s aid programme as the country navigates the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Director of Operations of the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat, Mark Archer said.

Archer, made the disclosure while responding to a question from Stabroek News on the source of funding for the programme. Archer was speaking at a virtual press conference on Saturday morning.