Meadowbank man dies after mining pit caves in

A 55-year-old resident of Meadowbank, East Bank Demerara is now dead after a mining pit he was working in caved in on Monday at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Dead is Louis Armstrong called “Jessie”, a miner of Lot 6 Second Street, Meadowbank, EBD.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed the incident which took place around 11.20 am on Monday.

He said an investigation has since been launched into the incident.

Reports are that Armstrong and another miner were working in a 6-inch dredge operation when a portion of the pit facing caved in on him, pinning him beneath.

Armstrong’s lifeless body was subsequently retrieved. He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is expected to be escorted to the city soon for a post-mortem examination.