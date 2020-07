Scotiabank’s Bartica branch to close later this year -operations to be merged with Parika’s

Scotiabank’s Bartica operations will be shuttered and merged with the bank’s Parika Branch later this year.

According to a Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) release yesterday, the bank will be consolidating the Bartica Branch into the Parika Branch with the Bartica Branch due to close on November 27, 2020.

Scotiabank informed that the decision was made “after careful consideration of several factors including the ever changing customer landscape and how and where we can best serve our customers.”