GECOM chair invites commissioners to meeting

Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission have been invited by Chairperson (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh to a meeting today at 1:30pm to discuss the way forward pertaining to a declaration of results from the March 2nd elections, following yesterday’s Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling.

While there is no set agenda for the meeting, opposition-appointed Commissioner Sase Gunraj says he hopes it is to give a directive to Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield to again prepare a declaration, only this time in tune with the specific orders of the CCJ that the results of the recount be used.

There is no guarantee that the meeting will be fully attended. Government-appointed commissioner Vincent Alexander last night told Stabroek News: “I am now trying to access the (CCJ) ruling. Meetings are normally called when we are in possession of the decision with some time to peruse it. That is the standard that the chairman has set.”