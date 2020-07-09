Heavy rain and wind cause damage along the coast

Communities along Guyana’s coast were yesterday faced with heavy rainfall and wind storms which led to the collapsing of a house and damaged roofs for some.

The rainfall which started during the early morning hours yesterday was accompanied by strong winds which caused the roofs of houses and buildings along the coast and some inland areas to suffer damage. A house at Number 67 Village, Corentyne, collapsed due to the heavy winds and the Guy-America store at Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, also suffered infrastructural damage. Stabroek News attempted to contact the store manager without success.

In addition, sign boards, street signs and utility wire and poles were twisted, bent, and felled by the harsh weather.