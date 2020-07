Guyanese Arian Dahlia Richmond was one of 11 young women who vied for the Miss Emerald crown in a virtual pageant held on Friday night.

Guyana’s Arian Dahlia Richmond finished in third place on Friday night when she and 10 other young women vied for the Miss Emerald International crown.

Peru’s Danae Panta was announced as the queen, while Columbia’s Giselle Archbold finished in second place when the pageant aired on YouTube.