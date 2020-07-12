Local community should start kicking in sanctions

Dear Editor,

Business establishments in Guyana should immediately stop conducting transactions with the PNC-APNU+AFC list of candidates for the March 2020 general and regional elections. De facto ministers must not be recognized as government officials as their reign came to an end at midnight March 2, 2020. Hence, as former ministers and for those public servants who are on the APNU+AFC candidates list and did not resign from their position in the Public Service they should only be treated as ordinary citizens.

The Guyanese people must act now with all seriousness and let the APNU+AFC regime know that their actions to rig the March 2020 national elections will not be tolerated at the local level.

Yours faithfully,

Paul Ramrattan