FITUG says Lowenfield must be removed, electoral process concluded

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) yesterday said that the antics of the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield have demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that he cannot be expected to discharge his functions in an impartial and fair manner.

“By his very actions, he has undermined the trust placed in him as he has taken on, inexplicably, a partisan demeanour. Whatever are his motivation/s, they ought not to supersede our democracy and the will of the Guyanese people. It is against this background that, we of the FITUG join the many voices to call for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to act proactively and have Mr Lowenfield, without further delay, removed from his post. He must no longer have anything to do with the electoral process which has dragged on for more than four (4) months now. His actions certainly have contributed to the state-of-affairs we have found ourselves in”, the trade union body declared.