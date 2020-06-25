Lowenfield report an attempt to ‘thwart the will of the people’ – says FITUG

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has described the recent report submitted by Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield as a continuation of the “naked attempts to thwart the will of the people.”

In a release yesterday, FITUG took umbrage at the CEO’s report and states that he had taken it upon himself, without explanation, to do away with the votes of 115,000 Guyanese. “The record-speed in which Mr Lowenfield submitted his report, in our view, demonstrates his active participation in seeking to undermine our democracy. His actions have only further cemented the strongly held view regarding the partiality of the Secretariat of the Elections Commission.”