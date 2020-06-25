NICIL still pursuing deals for GuySuCo’s assets

Even as government continues to function in caretaker mode with the results of the March 2nd elections still to be declared, the state’s holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), continues to pursue investments and even entered into an agreement in relation to energy generation at the Skeldon Estate earlier this month.

Last week, NICIL’s evaluator for the assets of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and privatisation consultant, international accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), wrote to David M. Mahmalji, the Managing Director of MHM Holdings Inc, regarding the company’s expressed interest in the Skeldon and Enmore Estates, according to correspondence seen by the Stabroek News. NICIL had set up a Special Purpose Unit (SPU) to oversee the divestment of sugar industry assets.

“We thank you for your Expression of Interest dated 27 May 2020 and we apologise for the delay in responding. We have forwarded same to our Client, National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited, NICIL for their perusal,” PwC’s Managing Director, South Cluster Deals, Wilfred Baghaloo wrote the company.