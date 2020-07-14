All GTT retail outlets now open

All GTT retail stores have re-opened to customers.

Effective July 13, 2020, GTT in a release yesterday said that it reopened both its store and kiosk locations at the Giftland Mall to facilitate in-person transactions, the final GTT retail location to re-open since closure at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to the protocols at other retail stores, the release said that persons opting to make bill payments and access services at GTT’s Giftland Mall locations, are asked to abide by the special arrangements that will be in place to honour the company’s commitment to support physical distancing and the sanitisation necessary to curb the virus.