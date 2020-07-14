GECOM meeting deferred because of new court matter

A key meeting of GECOM today on the results of the March 2nd general elections was deferred after a new legal action was filed.

GECOM Commissioners Charles Corbin and Vincent Alexander told reporters today that in keeping with established practice the Commission usually awaits the completion of these matters before proceeding .

Corbin says they have been told that the matter is to come up before Chief Justice Roxane George tomorrow at 10 am.

The court filing is seeking to have the 10 declarations submitted by embattled Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield used for the finalising of the election result. These 10 declarations were set aside yesterday by the GECOM Chair Claudette Singh. The chair insisted again that Lowenfield present the results of the recount which show a victory for the PPP/C. If Lowenfield had failed today to deliver, his deputy would have been tasked with the job.

The new motion will be seen as yet another attempt by APNU+AFC to stall the declaration of victory for the PPP/C. APNU+AFC and its supporters in GECOM have been accused of trying to rig the final outcome of the elections.

The international community has insisted that the recount result is the only legitimate basis for the declaration. Lowenfield’s tally fraudulently gives the election win to APNU+AFC.