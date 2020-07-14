Judge rules against Rickford Burke in libel suit TV stations, Guyana Times

United States-based Guyanese political commentator Rickford Burke last month lost libel suits he had filed back in 2013 against MTV, Guyana Times, and Little Rock TV.

In a judgment, dated June 15th, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire ruled that Burke led no evidence to support the actions brought and resultantly could not substantiate his reputation being damaged in any way.

In dismissing the claims, the chief judge ordered Burke to pay a total of $400,000 in court costs among the named respondents.