Ministry says 37 LED street lights stolen

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Electrical Engineering Department yesterday highlighted the theft of 37 Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Street Lights in the following areas:

According to the Department, the replacement cost per unit amounts to $73,000 which will cost the Ministry $2,701,000 in total to replace all 37 LED lights.

A release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said that these lights were installed in November 2019 in the aforementioned areas.

“The Ministry is hereby pleading with the perpetrators to refrain from committing larceny against its country; as the Government of Guyana seeks to improve safety and security on Guyana’s road network”, the release said.

The public was asked to report any suspicious act or theft to the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 592-227-0799, via Facebook Messenger at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, or via Email at mopiguyana@gmail.com.