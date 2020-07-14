NA man gets $300,000 bail over fatal beer fight

A New Amsterdam man accused of fatally stabbing, Nickosie Vankenie over a Guinness beer on July 3rd, was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court after he was charged with man-slaughter.

Seon Rajgopaul, 29, of Pope Street, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh via Zoom yesterday where the charge of manslaughter was read to him.

It is alleged that between July 3rd and July 5th at Patrick’s Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, he unlawfully killed Vankenie, also known as `Scarie’, 23, of High Dam Angoy’s Avenue.