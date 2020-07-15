Eighty percent of GPL Kingston oil spill mopped up -seeking extension from EPA for completion

About eighty per cent of the oil spilled from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Kingston power complex has been mopped up as the utility company continues to work closely under directives of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Senior Environmental Officer at the EPA, Odessa Duncan, told Stabroek News that the company has requested an extension in order to complete the cleanup of spill which occurred in mid-May.

She noted that the EPA has been monitoring and evaluating the progress made by the company during its cleanup efforts.