Jagdeo: Latest filing by APNU+AFC supporter is `abuse of court’

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday described as an “abuse of court” the most recent legal challenge filed against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“They went to ask the Court to Order that the Commission must use Lowenfield’s report… which contains Mingo’s fraudulent figure…They are asking the Court to say that a statutory officer’s advice which is false must be used and that the Commission has no power to Order anything different… this is what they expect the court to endorse, fraud, to endorse electoral fraud,” he explained during a video statement.