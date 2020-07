An early morning fire, suspected to be an act of arson, yesterday destroyed the upper part of a building at Wismar, Linden which housed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office.

Reports are that the fire, which started around 1.55 am, gutted the wooden structure which is situated at Burnham Drive, First Alley, Wismar, Linden within an hour.

GECOM’s office was situated in the top flat of the building while the lower flat was unoccupied. Nothing was saved.